Secure Asset Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Blackstone by 12.0% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $198,963,771. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.34. 403,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,164,303. The company has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $116.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

