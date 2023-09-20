Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,107 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 269.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

BSCP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.11. 33,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,627. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $20.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

