Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,420 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 47,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 95.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

MRO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.93. 901,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,965,778. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $4,369,993.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,436,078.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,478 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,599. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

