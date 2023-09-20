Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 31,214 Shares of Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FSLD)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FSLD – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,214 shares during the period. Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,245,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,249,000.

NYSEARCA FSLD traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002. Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02.

The Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF (FSLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to a variety of global short-term bonds perceived to have positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics.

