Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Seagen stock opened at $208.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.76 and its 200-day moving average is $197.79. Seagen has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $210.50. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 0.48.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,966,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,419.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,966,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,619 shares of company stock worth $4,872,275. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $281,065,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,069,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,317,568,000 after purchasing an additional 850,697 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 7,830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 848,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,305,000 after acquiring an additional 837,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,580,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,069,000 after acquiring an additional 685,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

