Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 88,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,068,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,958,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $52.56 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

