Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.65. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

