Saxon Interests Inc. Purchases 32 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,698,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,780,247,000 after acquiring an additional 535,776 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Shares of COST stock opened at $564.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $552.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.63.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

