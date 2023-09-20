Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 9,429 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,429 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $460.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.97, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $471.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $448.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.44.

Analyst Ratings

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.50.

Insider Trading

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,114 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,565 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

