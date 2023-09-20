Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 608 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.3 %

Zoetis stock opened at $182.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.44. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

