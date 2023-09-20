Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $194.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

