Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Intuit by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Intuit by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $529.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $512.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $558.64.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,927 shares of company stock worth $44,218,147. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.73.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

