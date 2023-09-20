Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Invests $851,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,868,000 after purchasing an additional 40,646 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after buying an additional 1,389,528 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $161.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.17. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

