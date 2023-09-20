Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $216,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $52.56 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

