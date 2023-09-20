Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 561.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $369.87 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $373.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

