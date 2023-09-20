Sapphire One Day Trading Volume Tops $7,383.27 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $14.00 million and approximately $7,383.27 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,630.45 or 0.06013275 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00033510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00027057 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016150 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00011062 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,481,594,022 coins and its circulating supply is 1,461,016,599 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

