RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $21,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,216,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877,698 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,831,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,560,000 after buying an additional 9,058,263 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,304,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,851,000 after buying an additional 3,121,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,531,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,407 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.07. 123,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,279. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.00. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.11.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

