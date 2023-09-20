RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $10,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,662. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

