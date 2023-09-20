RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.79. 1,226,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,696,016. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.