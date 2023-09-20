RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,366,000 after purchasing an additional 541,820 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,501,000 after purchasing an additional 617,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,178,000 after purchasing an additional 517,777 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,248,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,073,000 after purchasing an additional 170,646 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $221.36. The company had a trading volume of 262,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,491. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.85 and a 200-day moving average of $212.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

