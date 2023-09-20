RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 246 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.39. The stock had a trading volume of 491,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,603,584. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.98. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

