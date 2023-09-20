Romano Brothers AND Company Buys 1,525 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after buying an additional 1,478,471 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,170,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 17,511 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

