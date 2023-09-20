Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,411,000 after buying an additional 320,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 680.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 357,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,765,000 after acquiring an additional 311,363 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,327 shares of company stock valued at $401,459. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $287.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.00 and its 200-day moving average is $298.31.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

