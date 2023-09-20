Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 73,281 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Riversedge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 3.9% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 198,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 23,104 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,294,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,799,000 after acquiring an additional 153,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 166,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,183. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.58. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1957 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

