Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 28,976 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,976 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,308,000 after acquiring an additional 51,337,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,237 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,502,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,082,000 after buying an additional 687,067 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,439,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,206,000 after buying an additional 128,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,364,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,147,000 after buying an additional 53,826 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $47.86. 37,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,853. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.71 and a one year high of $49.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.28.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

