Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 230 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Riversedge Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 61,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 185.9% during the second quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VBR traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.37. 23,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,144. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.