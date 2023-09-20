Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 12,711 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Riversedge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,711 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 136,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 177,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.01. 2,308,407 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average of $73.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

