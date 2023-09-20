RDA Financial Network Sells 547 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $104.60 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.41.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

