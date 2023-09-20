RDA Financial Network Has $508,000 Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

RDA Financial Network increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $259.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of -142.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.19 and a 200-day moving average of $242.78.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -194.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $307.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.