Raymond James Downgrades Ventas (NYSE:VTR) to Outperform

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

VTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

VTR stock opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.26. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 90.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

