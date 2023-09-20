Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.70 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.