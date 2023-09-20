Randolph Co Inc Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Randolph Co Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises about 3.7% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $26,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $224.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

