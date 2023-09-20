Randolph Co Inc Invests $20.47 Million in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Randolph Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,470,000. International Business Machines makes up about 2.9% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $148.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.