Randolph Co Inc Acquires 27,293 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Randolph Co Inc grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up approximately 4.8% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $34,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 223.3% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Cintas by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 41.5% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 11.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.07.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $515.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.08. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $370.93 and a 52 week high of $524.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

