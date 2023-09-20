Rakon (RKN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $8,984.97

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Rakon has a market capitalization of $35.43 million and $8,984.97 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rakon has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars.

