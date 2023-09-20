Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Holdings Raised by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 592,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,974,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 40,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PEG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,442 shares of company stock worth $795,147. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.77. 120,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $66.32.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.01%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

