Prosperity Planning Inc. Acquires 4,221 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.9% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,434,000.

Shares of VOE opened at $136.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

