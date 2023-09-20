Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.86.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.
NYSE PB opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $78.76.
Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.98 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 34.03%. On average, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.43%.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.
