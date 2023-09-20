Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 0.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,011,000 after acquiring an additional 40,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,826,000 after acquiring an additional 917,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,642,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,682,000 after acquiring an additional 290,029 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,106,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,879,000 after buying an additional 352,381 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,674,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,382,000 after buying an additional 69,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PB opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.98 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 34.03%. On average, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

