Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3 %

PG stock opened at $153.61 on Friday. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $362.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.56.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after acquiring an additional 252,827,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 42.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

