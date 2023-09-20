Presidio Capital Management LLC Buys 7,756 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $135,502,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,992,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,581,000 after buying an additional 1,344,161 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after buying an additional 1,228,836 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

