PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0024

PotCoin (POT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $281.42 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00241537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016150 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000443 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

