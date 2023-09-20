Platt Investment Counsel LLC Has $15.61 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Platt Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 17.7% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $371.30 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.25.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

