Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.99.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.11%.
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
