Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,242 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,779,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $150,424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after buying an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.32 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $151.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.26%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

