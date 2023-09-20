Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Insider Tareq Kawash Sells 84,115 Shares

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report) insider Tareq Kawash sold 84,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £65,609.70 ($81,270.53).
Petrofac Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of LON PFC opened at GBX 75.53 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £394.33 million, a P/E ratio of -96.20, a P/E/G ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 77.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 0.88. Petrofac Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 45.38 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 127.60 ($1.58).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.99) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a report on Monday, July 3rd.
Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).
