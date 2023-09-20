Peterson Wealth Services Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Peterson Wealth Services lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 293,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,774,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 66,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 105,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after buying an additional 16,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

AGG stock opened at $95.48 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.53 and its 200 day moving average is $97.92.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

