Peterson Wealth Services Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Peterson Wealth Services lowered its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 91.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,706 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,499,629,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $57.95.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

