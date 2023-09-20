Peterson Wealth Services Raises Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $76.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 260,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 260,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 224,129,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

