Peterson Wealth Services Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Peterson Wealth Services reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSI opened at $285.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.80. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.76 and a twelve month high of $299.43. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

