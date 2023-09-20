Peterson Wealth Services Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Garmin were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Garmin by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $108.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.04.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

